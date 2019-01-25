New music release: looking at Weezer's surprise covers record, The Teal Album
The q This panel reviews a new album of covers from Weezer. The band is gearing up to release a full album of new material on March 1, which leads our panellists to ask: is this album a joke?
Every Friday, the q This panel looks at the biggest stories in music news. Today, CBC arts reporter Lisa Christiansen and freelance music critic Tabassum Siddiqui join Tom Power to discuss how Spotify quietly introduced a new feature this week that allows listeners to mute artists they no longer want to hear.
They also weigh in on Weezer's new covers record The Teal Album, which was surprise-dropped yesterday. The band is gearing up to release a full album of new material on March 1, which leads the q This team to ask: is this album a joke?
— Produced by Vanessa Nigro
