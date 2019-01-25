Digawolf performs from upcoming new album Yellowstone live in the q studio
No matter how many times you've moved around, the first place you ever called home will always mean a lot to you.
Just ask the band Digawolf. They call Northwest Territories home and lead singer Diga has lived in Yellowknife ever since he was born. The Juno-nominated artist has never had to leave his home to make his music, because for him, the connection to his community and his Tlicho culture has been a major inspiration.
Diga sings in both English and Tlicho, a language that only about 2,300 people still speak worldwide. Ahead of the release of Digawolf's new album Yellowstone, the band dropped by the q studio to give us a sneak preview and special live performance of their songs Elexe Together and Northern Love Affair.
Digawolf's new album Yellowstone drops Feb. 22, 2019.
— Produced by Mitch Pollock
