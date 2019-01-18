Friday, January 18, 2019: Killer Mike, Jiayang Fan and more
Today on q: rapper Killer Mike, q This music panel with Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe and Lisa Chistiansen, an oral history of Casablanca, New Yorker staff writer Jiayang Fan on Cantopop singer Denise Ho.
Today on q, with guest host Laurie Brown:
- Rapper Killer Mike on his new Netflix show Trigger Warning
- q This music panel with Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe and Lisa Chistiansen
- Noah Isenberg's oral history of Casablanca
- New Yorker staff writer Jiayang Fan on Cantopop singer Denise Ho
*The full episode audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.
Miss an episode of CBC q? Download our podcast.