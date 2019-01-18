Friday, January 18, 2019: Killer Mike, Jiayang Fan and more

Skip to Main Content
Today on q: rapper Killer Mike, q This music panel with Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe and Lisa Chistiansen, an oral history of Casablanca, New Yorker staff writer Jiayang Fan on Cantopop singer Denise Ho.
CBC Radio
Rapper and activist Killer Mike, Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman in the film Casablanca, Cantopop singer Denise Ho. (Emma McIntyre/Getty Images, Warner Bros./REX/Shutterstock, ISAAC LAWRENCE/AFP/Getty Images)

Today on q, with guest host Laurie Brown:

  • Rapper Killer Mike on his new Netflix show Trigger Warning
  • q This music panel with Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe and Lisa Chistiansen
  • Noah Isenberg's oral history of Casablanca
  • New Yorker staff writer Jiayang Fan on Cantopop singer Denise Ho

