Friday, January 18, 2019: Killer Mike, Jiayang Fan and more

Today on q, with guest host Laurie Brown:

Rapper Killer Mike on his new Netflix show Trigger Warning

q This music panel with Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe and Lisa Chistiansen

Noah Isenberg's oral history of Casablanca

New Yorker staff writer Jiayang Fan on Cantopop singer Denise Ho

*The full episode audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.