Woodstock 50th anniversary concert confirmed for this summer

Every Friday, the q This panel looks at the biggest stories in music news. Today, CBC arts reporter Lisa Christiansen and CBC Music Weekend Mornings host Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe join guest host Laurie Brown to discuss the 50th anniversary of Woodstock. Some people are wondering: can the magic of the original Woodstock really be recaptured?

— Produced by ​Mitch Pollock

*The full audio will be added to this post following the broadcast.