Skip to Main Content
Donna Grantis - Diamonds & Dynamite (LIVE)
Video

Donna Grantis - Diamonds & Dynamite (LIVE)

Donna Grantis performs a special solo version of Diamonds & Dynamite live in the q studio.
Donna Grantis performs a special solo version of Diamonds & Dynamite live in the q studio. 4:21

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us