David Foster, Marie Kondo and more 19/04/2019 [Full episode]

Best of q: Music icon David Foster tells us the stories behind his biggest hits. Organization guru Marie Kondo talks about big messes, Shintoism and viral fame. Children's musical entertainer Johnny Only takes us through the long, complicated history of Baby Shark. Peter Hedges discusses addiction, parental love and the experience of directing his 21-year-old son through his latest film Ben Is Back.

