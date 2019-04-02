Watch Tilda Swindon, Bill Murray, Adam Driver combat zombie invasion in awesome new Jim Jarmusch trailer

Director Jim Jarmusch has long been known for films that are off the beaten track, but judging by the trailer for his latest film, he has also ventured deep into the land of the undead.

In the zombie comedy The Dead Don't Die, residents of the small, peaceful town of Centerville are suddenly terrorized by zombies, and hapless local police officers, along with an odd mortician, must fight to stop the throngs of undead.

The film features a host of top actors, among them Adam Driver and Bill Murray as the local cops; Tilda Swinton as the quirky Scottish morgue worker; Carole Kane, Iggy Pop and Sara Driver as zombies; and other stars from Selena Gomez to Rosie Perez to GZA.

Tom Waits and Steve Buscemi, who have appeared in several Jarmusch films, also play roles.

Jarmusch is best-known for his legendary indie films including Down By Law, Mystery Train and Stranger Than Paradise, as well as Dead Man, Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai, Coffee and Cigarettes, Broken Flowers, Paterson and others.

The Dead Don't Die is slated for theatrical release June 14. Check out the hilariously ghoulish trailer here: