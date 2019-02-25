Watch the hilarious Olivia Colman Oscar speech that is winning the internet

When Olivia Colman's name was called, the shock on her face was unmistakable.

The British actress was up against huge names including Lady Gaga and Glenn Close for best actress, and clearly she hadn't expected to win for her role in The Favourite.

So when Frances McDormand announced her name, her jaw dropped, her husband and Emma Stone each kissed her on a cheek, then she got up and mouthed the words, "What am I going to do?"

Those six short words sparked a hilarious and touching speech that had her expressing her love for Glenn Close, pointing out that her husband was crying, saying that when she worked as a cleaner she dreamed of this moment, and expressing hope that her kids were watching because it would never happen again.

It was one of highlights of the night, and well worth a watch: