Watch the epic trailer for Beyoncé's new Netflix documentary

As far as pop concerts go, it was one for the history books.

Last year, Beyoncé performed at Coachella, and many argue it was one of the best pop concerts of all time.

Variety called the two-hour show "her ode to the black college experience," and the music spanned everything from college marching band to New Orleans second line marches to contemporary hip-hop; the New York Times called it "an ode to black expression" and described it as "rich with history, potently political, visually grand."

Now that epic performance has become a Netflix documentary, titled Homecoming, which will be released April 17.

The trailer has just been released, and it features concert highlights, as well as behind-the-scenes rehearsal footage and personal moments with Beyoncé. Alongside the imagery is the voice of legendary author Maya Angelou.

"What I was really wanting to do is be a representative of my race, of the human race. I have a chance to show how kind we can be, how intelligent and generous we can be. I have a chance to teach and to love and to laugh," says Angelou. "And I know that when I finish doing what I'm sent here to do, I will be called home, and I will go home without any fear."

Last year Beyoncé also launched a scholarship program called the Homecoming Scholars Award Program.

Netflix calls Homecoming an "intimate, in-depth look" at the concert, and one that "reveals the emotional road from creative concept to cultural movement." Watch the full trailer here: