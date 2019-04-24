Watch Margaret Atwood read a poem about the Boston Strangler from 1967
In this archival CBC footage, Atwood reads her poems The Green Man and It is Dangerous to Read Newspapers
It's poetry week at q, so we're celebrating some of Canada's best poets. That includes in depth interviews and readings on the show, but we're also going through the rich archives at CBC to highlight some hidden gems online.
Above, watch Margaret Atwood read two poems, The Green Man, about the Boston Strangler, and It is Dangerous to Read Newspapers, both from 1967.
