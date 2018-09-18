This marriage proposal at last night's Emmys is the sweetest thing you'll see all week

Glen Weiss won an Emmy for outstanding directing for a variety special — and that variety special was The Oscars — so you know he can put on a good show.

But the director outdid even himself at last night's Emmy Awards when he took the moment to propose to his girlfriend, Jan Friedlander Svendsen.

After his name was announced, Weiss hugged Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel, then stepped onstage and thanked his daughters, the Academy and the ABC network.

"I'm really grateful to be here. But it's bittersweet," said Weiss, taking his acceptance speech on a more somber turn. "The person most proud at this moment would be my mom, and she passed away just two weeks ago," he said as the crowd reacted sympathetically. "Part of my heart is broken; I don't think it will ever be repaired. But she's in me and she always will be.

"Mom always believed in finding the sunshine in things, and she adored my girlfriend Jan," he said, again turning the mood. "Jan, you are the sunshine in my life. And mom was right, don't ever let go of your sunshine. You wonder why I don't like to call you my girlfriend? Because I want to call you my wife."

Jaws dropped and dozens of celebrities stood up to cheer on the couple — but nobody was more shocked than Svendsen, who immediately mouthed the word "Yes" and then got on stage with Weiss, where he sealed the proposal by putting his mother's wedding ring on her finger.

It's the sweetest thing you'll see all week. Watch:

After the awards show, the couple stopped for a few questions from the media. Check out the backstory to their big night: