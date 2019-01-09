The internet's hilarious responses to the Marie Kondo craze are sparking joy

Skip to Main Content
The new Netflix series Tidying Up with Marie Kondo is a massive hit — but not everyone is buying it

Jennifer Van Evra · CBC Radio ·
Author and organizing guru Marie Kondo has millions of followers around the world, but after the arrival of her new Netflix series, not everyone is signing up to pare down. (Facebook/KonMarieMethod)

When Japanese author and minimalist organizer Marie Kondo released The Life-Changing Magic of Tidying Up: The Japanese Art of Decluttering and Organizing — a book about how people could ruthlessly get rid of clutter — it was an instant hit.

The book has since been published in more than 30 countries, and has led to millions of people around the world going through heaps of clothing, books, papers and other household items, literally bidding adieu to unwanted things and keeping only the items that "sparked joy," as per her method.

Then on Jan. 1, just as people were vowing to turn a new leaf in 2019, Netflix released a six-episode series called Tidying Up with Marie Kondo. In it, Kondo visits American homes and guides people on how to pare down using her KonMari method.

No doubt the show has inspired countless viewers to downsize — but it has also unleashed a torrent of hilarious tweets from people who aren't so sure about Kondo's meticulous practices.

So if you're not feeling the joy in folding clothing items in a way that allows them to stand up (one of the methods Kondo espouses), you might find a little joy in these sentiments. Check them out:

[Warning: Some tweets contain strong language.]

Some viewers were genuinely inspired:

Some came to realize just how much stuff they had:

Others experienced the show's effects a little differently:

Some saw the humour:

Some got inadvertently sucked in:

Book lovers were not pleased:

Some saw opportunity:

Some imagined applying Kondo's philosophy a little differently:

Some are planning to try the method, later. Maybe.

Still others used few words, but spoke volumes:

Meanwhile others saw the benefit of all those things people don't use:

About the Author

Jennifer Van Evra

Jennifer Van Evra is a Vancouver-based journalist and digital producer for q. She can be found on Twitter @jvanevra or email jennifer.vanevra@cbc.ca.

