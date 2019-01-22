Oscars 2019 odds: what film will win best picture?

The Oscar race is officially in full swing, and it's been an interesting one so far. A Star Is Born, the film expected to reign supreme all awards season, hasn't lived up to the hype, making room for some surprises, such as Bohemian Rhapsody's best picture Golden Globe win, all while Roma, Alfonso Cuarón's Netflix masterpiece, has slowly moved to the front of the pack.

With Oscar nominations out, and just a few key awards left before the big show — namely the SAG Awards on Jan. 27, the Director's Guild Awards on Feb. 1 and the BAFTAs on Feb. 2 — we take a look at the the films most likely to win the Academy Award for best picture.

Below, we've included what key awards the films have already won, the odds each picture has been given on goldderby.com, and what sort of Oscar narrative has been building around each picture. We'll update the the post as more awards are given, right up until the big night on Feb. 24.

Film Roma

Director Alfonso Cuarón

Already won Venice Golden Lion; Golden Globe (best director, best foreign language picture); Critics' Choice (best picture, best director, best foreign language film)

Odds of winning 7/1

Oscar narrative Roma enters the Oscar race as one of two frontrunners for several reasons. The main one is director Alfonso Cuarón, a critical darling who has already won a director Oscar for 2014's Gravity. Roma is his passion project. He wrote and directed the semi-autobiographical film, which is based on his upbringing in Mexico City, and was released on Netflix. It's the first best picture nomination for Netflix, so an Oscar win would mark a milestone for the steaming service, which has been shut out of the Academy Awards in the past for anything other than documentaries. If anything, it's the final hurdle that would transform Netflix from Hollywood disruptor into the new status quo. If that happens, needless to say Spielberg would not be happy.

Film A Star is Born

Director Bradley Cooper

Already won Golden Globe (best original song);

Odds of winning 7/1

Oscar narrative The general consensus early in awards season was that A Star Is Born was the film to beat, but it's far from the shallow now after practically getting shut out at the Golden Globes, where some expected it to sweep. It still goes into Oscar season as a frontrunner, but has all but lost its momentum. Either way, a best picture win would be a huge moment for first-time director Bradley Cooper; a best actress or song win would also land Lady Gaga her first Academy Award.

Film Green Book

Director Peter Farrelly

Already won Golden Globe (best screenplay, best picture - comedy or musical, best supporting actor); TIFF people's choice award

Odds of winning 8/1

Oscar narrative Green Book was an early favourite after taking home the People's Choice Award at the Toronto International Film Festival, a fairly reliable Oscar predictor. But the film hasn't been without its controversy, with some accusing it of whitewashing a pivotal moment in the civil rights era and making light of the Jim Crow south. The film has also been condemned by family members of the late pianist Don Shirley (played by Mahershala Ali), who claim that the film misrepresents his character. Ali, for his part, has apologize to Shirley's family. Although none of this seems to have slowed down the momentum for Green Book, particularly Ali's portrayal of the piano legend.

Film Bohemian Rhapsody

Director Bryan Singer/Dexter Fletcher

Already won Golden Globe (best picture - drama, best actor)

Odds of winning 15/1

Oscar narrative Not unlike Green Book, Bohemian Rhapsody has its fair share of controversies: director Bryan Singer was fired two-thirds of the way through finishing the film due to reported on-set fights with star Rami Malek, and just days after he was let go, he was sued for allegedly sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy, which he denied. Even though the film was finished by director Dexter Fletcher, voters will have a hard time separating Singer from the project. Still, the controversies didn't prevent the film from taking the biggest award of the night at the Golden Globes, which Singer took credit for on his Instagram, posting a picture of him on set with the caption, "What an honor. Thank you #HollywoodForeignPress."

Film The Favourite

Director Yorgos Lanthimos

Already won Golden Globe (best actress); Critics' Choice (best acting ensemble, best actress - comedy); Venice grand jury prize

Odds of winning 17/2

Oscar narrative The Favourite is tied with Roma for most Oscar nominations with 10, and is the best bet for an underdog vote for this year's race. The period comedy, directed by Yorgos Lanthimos (The Lobster), came out big at the Critics' Choice awards, where it earned more nominations than any other film and took home the best acting ensemble. It also leads in BAFTA nominations with 12, including best picture. While not a box office smash, The Favourite is one of the mostly highly rated films of the year, and currently sits at 94 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Film Vice

Director Adam McKay

Already won Golden Globe (best actor); Critics' Choice (best actor)

Odds of winning 11/1

Oscar narrative While Christian Bale's transformative portrayal of Dick Cheney sees him as the frontrunner for best actor (he also won in 2010 for The Fighter), whether McKay's political satire can come out big is another question. McKay won an Oscar in 2016 for The Big Short screenplay, and a best picture win would be a first for him. One thing Vice has going for it is if voters want to make a political statement. What better way than giving best picture to a biopic of a controversial right-wing figure?

Film Black Panther

Director Ryan Coogler

Already won Critics' Choice (best production design, best visual effects, best costume design)

Odds of winning 19/2

Oscar narrative It may be a longshot, but the second highest grossing movie of 2018, a film that would have been all but guaranteed a win in the short-lived Oscar "popular picture" category, still has a chance. If it does win best picture, it would be the first superhero movie to do so. In fact, just the nomination for best picture is another record-setting achievement for Black Panther and the superhero genre as a whole.

Film BlacKkKlansman

Director Spike Lee

Already won Cannes grand prix

Odds of winning 9/1

Oscar narrative It's hard to believe it, but Spike Lee has never won an Oscar, and has only been nominated twice (one for best documentary with 4 Little Girls and one for best original screenplay with Do the Right Thing). Similar to Martin Scorsese, who didn't win an Oscar until 2004, when The Departed took home best picture and best director, a picture or director win for Lee would be a fitting way to honour the long, celebrated career of a director who's proven he is still at the top of his game.

Update: As of Jan. 22, both If Beale Street Could Talk and First Man are out of the race for best picture, although Regina King is still nominated for best supporting actress in the former.

Film If Beale Street Could Talk

Director Barry Jenkins

Already won Golden Globe (best supporting actress); Critics' Choice (best supporting actress);

Odds of winning 13/1

Oscar narrative Jenkins follow-up to his 2017 best picture-winning Moonlight is based on the novel of the same name by acclaimed writer James Baldwin. Jenkins has said that if Moonlight was based on the family he knew, Beale Street is the family he always wanted. The film has received widespread acclaim for its depiction of unconditional black love, as well as its rich screenplay and cinematography — it sits at 95 percent on Rotten Tomatoes — and Regina King has been cleaning up for her portrayal of the protagonist's mother. Here, King certainly goes in as a favourite.

Film First Man

Director Damien Chazelle

Already won Golden Globe (best original score); Critics Choice (best editing, best score)

Odds of winning 28/1

Oscar narrative Chazelle followed up his almost best-picture-winning La La Land with an intense, nuanced look at astronaut Neil Armstrong, played by Ryan Gosling, but the film has failed to generate much buzz since premiering last fall. While it's likely to take home some of the more technical awards, as well as possibly one for original score for Justin Hurwitz (who previously won for La La Land), the odds of a best picture win are about the same as what it would take to land a rocket on the moon — which is to say extraordinarily difficult, but not entirely impossible.

Film Mary Poppins Returns

Director Rob Marshall

Already won N/A

Odds of winning 42/1

Oscar narrative The original Mary Poppins, released in 1965, scored an impressive 13 Oscar nominations, and Julie Andrews went on to win for best actress. It's a high bar to set for Emily Blunt, who wowed audiences with her interpretation of the beloved character — enough to earn four Golden Globe nominations, including best comedy/musical, and best actress — but so far it has failed to take home any major awards. It went into awards season as a potential frontrunner but has slowly moved down with the oddsmakers, making it this year's true longshot.

