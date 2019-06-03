Mi'kmaq Blackbird singer gets huge shoutout from Paul McCartney

When high school students at Allison Bernard Memorial High School in Eskasoni, N.S., released their stunning cover of the Beatles' classic Blackbird last month, it quickly took off around the world — but little did they know the pop music titan who originally penned the song would soon be singing their praises.

Led by music teacher Carter Chiasson, students recorded the Paul McCartney track in their native Mi'kmaq language, with translation by Chiasson's colleagues Katani Julian and her father Albert "Golydada" Julian.

The song quickly went viral, but in a q interview, 16-year-old singer Emma Stevens said there was one person she most wanted it to reach: "I want Paul McCartney to hear it."

Thousands of people tagged McCartney on social media, but he didn't comment publicly — until now.

"There's an incredible version done by a Canadian girl. You see it on YouTube. It's in her native language," McCartney said in a video from a tour stop in Lexington, Ky. "It's really cool, check it out."

High school band teacher Chiasson, who organized the recording of the Blackbird cover, is also a huge Beatles fan.

"If Paul were to react to us, that would be beyond special, and surreal. I probably wouldn't be a musician or music teacher if it weren't for him. He's my biggest musical influence by far, and Emma is a mega fan," he said in an email to q last month. "Seeing Paul in concert is on both of our bucket lists."

For both Chiasson and Stevens, and the rest of the class, recording the song was not only about preserving the language, but also about creating cultural understanding.

"I'm proud and I'm really passionate about it. My culture is one of the biggest things in my life. So sharing it with others outside of the community, and people who don't speak Mi'kmaq and don't really understand it, it gives them a different perspective and shows them that our language is very beautiful," says Stevens, who hopes to continue singing, and to become a social worker.

"And it's not only our language. If they learn about our culture and what we've been through, then maybe they'd understand more."

"There are less than 10,000 people left in the world who speak the language. And in this community, which is the biggest Mi'kmaq community, it's dying. Somebody said recently that it's possible it could disappear within two generations," Chiasson said.

"So that's what spurred this. We just want to raise awareness of the language, raise awareness that it's endangered, and there are all kinds of initiatives within the community and within our school to try to combat that. This was just our little part in that."

Last week, Stevens was also in a different international spotlight at the UN-Habitat Assembly in Nairobi, Kenya, where she spoke about the Red Dress Movement in Canada, which honours missing and murdered Indigenous women, and sang the Mi'kmaq Honour Song.

Here are the Mi'kmaq Blackbird lyrics in full:

Pu'tliskiej – Kime'sk

Pu'tliskiej wapinintoq

Kina'masi telayja'timk

tel pitawsin

eskimatimu'sipnek nike' mnja'sin

Pu'tliskiej wapinintoq

Ewlapin nike' nmiteke

tel pkitawsin

eskimatimu'sipnek nike' seya'sin

Pu'tliskiej…layja'si

ta'n wasatek poqnitpa'qiktuk

Pu'tliskiej…layja'si

ta'n wasatek poqnitpa'qiktuk

Pu'tliskiej wapinintoq

Kina'masi telayja'timk

tel pitawsin

eskimatimu'sipnek nike' mnja'sin

eskimatimu'sipnek nike' mnja'sin

eskimatimu'sipnek nike' mnja'sin

Boo-dull-ees-kee-edge wobbin-in-toq

Kee-na-ma-see dell-I-jaw-dimk

dell-bit-ow-sin

ess-gum-mud-dum-oo-sup-neg nike' mn-jaw-sin

Boo-dull-ees-kee-edge wobbin-in-toq

ew-la-bin nike' num-mid-deh-geh

dell-bit-ow-sin

ess-gum-mud-dum-oo-sup-neg say-ya-sin

Boo-dull-ees-kee-edge, lie-jaw-see

don wassa-deg poq-nit-ba'q-ik-tuk

Boo-dull-ees-kee-edge, lie-jaw-see

don wassa-deg poq-nit-ba'q-ik-tuk

Boo-dull-ees-kee-edge wobbin-in-toq

Kee-na-ma-see dell-I-jaw-dimk

dell-bit-ow-sin

ess-gum-mud-dum-oo-sup-neg nike' mn-jaw-sin

ess-gum-mud-dum-oo-sup-neg nike' mn-jaw-sin

ess-gum-mud-dum-oo-sup-neg nike' mn-jaw-sin