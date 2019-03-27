Jordan Peele 'can't see himself casting a white dude' in movie lead roles

To put it mildly, actor and filmmaker Jordan Peele is having a moment.

Last year his groundbreaking social thriller Get Out was nominated for four Academy Awards, and took home the Oscar for best screenplay.

Now his just-released film Us is being hailed by critics as one of the best horror films ever made, and it's rapidly shattering box office records. What's more, the Peele-produced and hosted reboot of The Twilight Zone TV series is about to hit the airwaves.

So when Peele speaks, people are listening — and in a live Q&A he gave this week for a group of Hollywood improv students at the legendary Upright Citizens Brigade Theatre, Peele made clear that he's determined to change the face of Hollywood films.

An image from Jordan's Peele's film Us, which vastly exceeded attendance estimates and is shattering box office records for the horror genre. (Universal Pictures)

"The way I look at it, I get to cast black people in my movies. I feel fortunate to be in this position where I can say to Universal, 'I want to make a $20 million horror movie with a black family.' And they say yes."

"I don't see myself casting a white dude as the lead in my movie. Not that I don't like white dudes. But I've seen that movie," says Peele.

"It really is one of the best, greatest pieces of this story, is feeling like we are in this time — a renaissance has happened and proved the myths about representation in the industry are false."

In the wide-ranging 1.5-hour talk, which you will find below, Peele talks about his earliest creative inklings, his influences (Steve Martin, Martin Lawrence, Tim Burton and Ridley Scott), his creative process, the success of Get Out, and about casting his favourite Twilight Zone episode.

Us had the largest-ever opening weekend for an original horror film, pulling in over $70 million — more than double analysts' estimates.

