Jessie Reyez, Classified, more to vie for best Canadian music video prize
The Prism Prize announced its top 10 list, with the ceremony taking place May 13
Every year, the Prism Prize acknowledges the best Canadian music videos of the year, as voted by a jury of more than 120 music, film and media arts professionals. The videos are judged based on originality, style, creativity, innovation and execution, with one video director taking home the $15,000 grand prize on Monday, May 13.
Today, the Prism Prize announced the 10 videos vying for that prize, representing some of Canada's best videos from the past year. You can see the full list below.
The Prism Prize Top 10
Belle Game - Low (Director: Kevan Funk)
Blue Hawaii - Do You Need Me (Director: Kevan Funk)
Cadence Weapon - High Rise (Director: Lester Millado)
Charlotte Cardin - The Kids (Director: Kristof Brandl)
Clairmont The Second - Gheeze (Director: Clairmont The Second)
Classified - Powerless (Director: Andrew Hines)
Daniel Caesar ft. H.E.R. - Best Part, a Visual (Directors: Keavan Yazdani & Sean Brown)
Harrison ft. Ralph - Your Girl (Directors: Ft. Langley)
Jessie Reyez - Body Count (Director: Peter Huang)
Said The Whale - UnAmerican (Director: Johnny Jansen)
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.