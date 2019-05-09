'It's nothing to be ashamed of': Common writes about being sexually abused as a child in new memoir

In a new memoir, rapper and actor Common says he was sexually abused as a nine or 10 year old, a memory he says was previously "buried."

"When you talk about mental health or therapy, it's something that's looked down upon," he says as part of an audio exclusive for Let Love Have the Last Word, which is out now.

"One of the things I wanted this book to do is allow people to open up to themselves," he says. "I know as a black man, it's been difficult to go to those vulnerable places sometimes just because the way our culture has evolved from the struggles that we've had."

Common says that he has never spoken to the person, whom he calls "Brandon" in the book, about the incident, and the CBC has not independently verified his account.

In a book excerpt published by People, Common writes that the memory came to him while he was working on a scene with actress Laura Dern for their 2018 film The Tale.

"Old memories surprisingly flashed in my mind," he writes. "I caught my breath and just kept looping the memories over and over, like rewinding an old VHS tape … I said 'Laura, I think I was abused.'"

He writes that he believes he buried the memory as "a matter of survival — Even now, two years after that flash resurgence of memories, as I'm writing, I'm still working through all of this in myself and with my therapist."

On Twitter, Common further expanded on revealing such a difficult moment for him, and why it was important to do it now.

"As a Black man, many men have hidden that. Many people have hidden that. And you carry that weight with you. But at some point, you've got to let it go," he wrote. "It's nothing to be ashamed of."