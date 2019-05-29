From Drake to Blur, the Toronto Raptors DJ's pump-up playlist

The Toronto Raptors have already made history — and this week the team embarks on a new stretch of uncharted territory: the NBA finals.

But what is it like to be the one in charge of sending the crowd sky-high and keeping them there?

Toronto DJ Kirk St. Cyr, better known as 4Korners, would know. As the official DJ for the Toronto Raptors, the diehard basketball fan has played to more than 20,000 fans at every home game since 2005.

4Korners is a guest on q Thursday morning, but before the big day, we asked him for his pump-up playlist. So what does he recommend when it comes to getting the crowd jumping on their biggest-ever night?

Check out his top picks: [Warning: some tracks contain explicit language]

High Hopes, Panic! At The Disco

Win, Jay Rock

I Want More, 4KORNERS, Natra, Kyngs & DJ Overule **

Song 2, Blur

Started From the Bottom, Drake

The full playlist:

The NBA Finals kick off in Toronto Thursday night at 9 p.m. ET. Get all the latest scores and info at CBC Sports.