Canadian singer-songwriter Rose Cousins has instruments stolen on eve of U.S. tour

Singer-songwriter Rose Cousins has joined a long list of musicians who have lost instruments to theft — and at exactly the wrong time.

The Canadian musician was in Los Angeles gearing up for a West Coast tour when her rental car was broken into, and her beloved guitar and ukulele were stolen.

"That feeling when you walk up to your rental car and see this," she posted on Instagram, along with a photo of the smashed car window.

"Both my Martin Guitar and Harmony Baritone Uke have been sadly STOLEN. I hate that there are so many musicians who can empathize and I wish whoever took my babies will see this post and know that I'd pay to have them back."

Cousins says it was a hard goodbye, especially on the eve a U.S. tour, which she now has to do "without [her] tools."

In the post, the East Coast musician asks if anyone has instruments they would be willing to loan along the way, and even shows compassion for the robbers.

"If anyone has a friend with an acoustic electric guitar in Seattle, Portland, San Francisco they might be willing to lend for a show, let me know," she writes. "I pray for the thieves that things get better for them soon."

Cousins has stops in several West Coast cities, including in Santa Monica and San Francisco, before heading overseas for a U.K. tour. You can find a full list of dates here.