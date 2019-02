Audio

Adam McKay, Emma Stone and more 18/02/2019 [Full episode]

Vice director Adam McKay ?talks about finding compassion for Dick Cheney. Emma Stone discusses her latest role in the historical drama The Favourite. Lukas Nelson talks about working with Lady Gaga and crafting the soundtrack for A Star is Born. Black Panther costume designer Ruth E. Carter shares how costumes bring characters to life. 1:15:27

