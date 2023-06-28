At a small Toronto elementary school, students march for Pride month

Students at a Toronto elementary school have a message to share: everyone is welcome, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity.

Hundreds of kids from Ossington/Old Orchard Junior Public School marched in a Pride parade of their own earlier this month.

"It's important to me because I feel like everyone should be included," said Luke Charles, a Grade 6 student. "I've been around a lot of homophobic people, but I didn't let that influence me."

The parade marched from Ossington Ave. to Dovercourt Road along College Street, with students decked out in rainbows and waving flags. The school includes students from kindergarten to Grade 6.

"I think it's really fun to just celebrate inclusivity and stuff like that," said Imogen Bradley, a student. "My friend counted, I think, 91 people honking."

Those honks were in support of the parade. But the event comes at a time of increasing anti-LGBTQ rhetoric. Legislation limiting access to gender-affirming care, the use of pronouns and the use of bathrooms has been introduced across the United States in recent months.

In Canada, storytime events led by drag queens at libraries have been the site of protests and school boards have faced opposition to flying Pride flags during June, while critics say that changes to education policy in New Brunswick will negatively impact trans students.

Hundreds of students marched in parade including, from left to right, Grade 6 students Julia Smele, Luke Charles and Violeta Alvarezkaushik. (Ben Shannon/CBC)

But at the Toronto school, affectionately known as OOOPS, the message is one of positivity.

"We got to go on a walk and we got to support the LGBTQ community. They usually get a lot of hate, and I think it's wrong," said student Violeta Alvarezkaushik.

'Such a joy to teach'

The idea for a school Pride parade was hatched by Nicole Graham, a Grade 5 and 6 teacher. The event has been taking place for about five years.

"I think events like this are really important for the kids to see that their family and themselves are included and celebrated in their diversity and that they're safe to be who they are," she said. "And that's actually a point of joy for the community as well."

"It always brings so much happiness and creativity. It's always such a joy to teach and do it."

Many parents volunteered to bring the event to life, Graham said, delivering Freezies, temporary tattoos and boas. Some parents helped draw a Pride flag out of chalk at the school.

Teacher Nicole Graham, right, helped organize the Pride parade at OOOPS. (Submitted by Nicole Graham)

"A parent said to me, 'My kid already said this day is the best day ever,' and we hadn't even started the walk," Graham recalled.

"I think, also, they really, inherently understand — the kids — what the day is about and they really love to be a part of it."

Julia Smele said that while there were some hecklers, the vast majority of people were supportive.

Being LGBTQ is "normal … and it's not anything to be ashamed of," she said. "Celebrating that is like such a beautiful thing, so happy Pride."