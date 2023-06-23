"The story I never thought I would tell" - a night of surprising stories with CBC Podcasts

This week, we're sharing a live recording from the Hot Docs Podcast Festival.

"Hear broadcast legend Anna Maria Tremonti (Welcome to Paradise) and comedian Gavin Crawford (Let's Not Be Kidding) offer vivid accounts of the closely held secrets they struggled for years to share. Hear acclaimed playwright and Buffy host Falen Johnson (The Secret Life of Canada) and journalist Matthew Amha (The Africas vs. America) uncover hidden histories, and discuss what happens when community stories hit close to home.

Inspired by some of the country's most lauded and popular podcasts, reinterpreted live for the Hot Docs Cinema stage, this will be a night of surprising and candid stories from Canada's most gifted audio storytellers."

"The story I never thought I would tell" was produced in Toronto by Andrew Friesen.

