Content
Skip to Main ContentAccessibility Help
Podcast Playlist

"The story I never thought I would tell" - a night of surprising stories with CBC Podcasts

In this intimate evening of live storytelling, the stars of the CBC’s hottest podcasts flip the mic on themselves, sharing personal stories they’ve always wanted to tell.
CBC Radio ·
Comedians Gavin Crawford and Aurora Brown at the 2023 Hot Docs Podcast Festival.
Comedians Gavin Crawford and Aurora Brown at the 2023 Hot Docs Podcast Festival. (Ludwing Duarte)
Podcast Playlist52:47"The story I never thought I would tell" - a night of surprising stories with CBC Podcasts

This week, we're sharing a live recording from the Hot Docs Podcast Festival.

"Hear broadcast legend Anna Maria Tremonti (Welcome to Paradise) and comedian Gavin Crawford (Let's Not Be Kidding) offer vivid accounts of the closely held secrets they struggled for years to share. Hear acclaimed playwright and Buffy host Falen Johnson (The Secret Life of Canada) and journalist Matthew Amha (The Africas vs. America) uncover hidden histories, and discuss what happens when community stories hit close to home.

Inspired by some of the country's most lauded and popular podcasts, reinterpreted live for the Hot Docs Cinema stage, this will be a night of surprising and candid stories from Canada's most gifted audio storytellers."

"The story I never thought I would tell" was produced in Toronto by Andrew Friesen.

Banner featuring Secret Life of Canada, Let's Not Be Kidding, Welcome to Paradise and Africa's vs. America logos.
(Courtesy of podcasts)

What's your favourite CBC podcas? Email us at podcastplaylist@cbc.ca. Or find us on Facebook.

For more great podcasts, check out CBC's podcast portal, subscribe in Apple Podcasts.

now