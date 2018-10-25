Skip to Main Content
Spooky podcasts to get you in the Halloween spirit

We’re headed into the world of the creepy, the ghastly and the unexplained! It’s our annual Halloween episode full the most frightening stories we’ve heard this year.

If you don’t like scary stories...consider this your warning.

A circus curse, complete with terrifying clowns, descends on the Route 6 Motel haunted attraction in Cavendish Sundays in October. (Cavendish Beach Adventure Zone/Facebook)
Each week on Yo! Is This Racist?  hosts Andrew Ti, Tawny Newsome, and their guests answer questions from fans about whether or not something is, in fact, racist.

Each episode is hilarious and informative. Plus, their episode titles are some of the best out there. Is German Hip-hop Cultural Appropriation?, Karaoke Etiquette and Did Debbie Harry Invent Rap? - are just a few of my favourites.

The title of the episode featured on our show this week, Don't Change the Colour of You Skin For Halloween, pretty much says it all. This episode serves as a public service announcement to those who, in the year 2018, still haven't gotten the memo.

Feel free to share a link to the episode liberally with those who you think might need a reminder ; )

- Kate Evans, Producer, Podcast Playlist

Podcasts featured this week: 

Listen to the full length Canadian Broadcast Version:
We're headed into the world of the creepy, the ghastly and the unexplained! It's our annual Halloween episode full the most frightening stories we've heard this year. Featuring: Snap Judgement Presents: Spooked, Endless Thread, The Magnus Archives, Unspookable, Yo! Is this Racist?, Wrong Station. Plus, an interview with Glynn Washington. 53:59

