Spooky podcasts to get you in the Halloween spirit

Each week on Yo! Is This Racist? hosts Andrew Ti, Tawny Newsome, and their guests answer questions from fans about whether or not something is, in fact, racist.
Each episode is hilarious and informative. Plus, their episode titles are some of the best out there. Is German Hip-hop Cultural Appropriation?, Karaoke Etiquette and Did Debbie Harry Invent Rap? - are just a few of my favourites.
The title of the episode featured on our show this week, Don't Change the Colour of You Skin For Halloween, pretty much says it all. This episode serves as a public service announcement to those who, in the year 2018, still haven't gotten the memo.
Feel free to share a link to the episode liberally with those who you think might need a reminder ; )
- Kate Evans, Producer, Podcast Playlist
Podcasts featured this week:
- Snap Judgment Presents: Spooked - Shannon Poe is someone who is used to finding himself in scary situations. As a gold miner, he's run headlong towards a cougar, fallen out of trees, and once, was caught in a shootout. But nothing quite compares to what he experienced in an abandoned gold mine last fall. Click here to listen to the full episode.
- Plus, an interview with Glynn Washington, host of Snap Judgment, on making Spooked.
- Endless Thread - When Alex was in high school, he and his best friend used to break into abandoned houses. Alex was a tough guy, giving people hell. Until one night, in one of those abandoned houses... hell gave him something back. Click here to listen to the full episode.
- The Magnus Archives - Statement of real estate agent Helen Richardson about a new door in a house she was selling. Click here to listen to the full episode.
- Unspookable - From the producer of My Neighbors Are Dead a new kids podcast that looks into urban legends and scary tales. This episode shares the history of the Bloody Mary myth. Click here to listen to the full episode.
- Yo! Is this Racist? - The folks at Yo! Is this Racist? have a little public service announcement for those deciding on what to wear this Halloween. Click here to listen to the full episode.
- Wrong Station - Meet a ghost hunter trying to banish a spirit from a mysterious mansion. Click here to listen to the full episode.
