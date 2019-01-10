Skip to Main Content
So long, farewell: Podcasts about saying goodbye

Would you jump out of a plane to overcome grief? How do you say goodbye to someone you love? Hear stories of unforgettable goodbyes.
Listen to the full episode53:45

This week we're sharing one of our favourite episodes from May 2018.

When you think about world records for breath holding, it's likely illusionist Harry Houdini who comes to mind. Houdini could hold his breath for four minutes and for most of the 20th century that was thought to be the longest humans could hold without getting brain damage. But in 2018, four minutes is kid stuff.

In a piece from the New York Times podcast Change Agent reporter Annie Brown introduces us to Kirk Krack. Based in Vancouver Island, Krack trains free divers to hold their breath for longer than you might think is even possible. On one natural breath so far people have been able to hold their breath for 11 minutes. But, he thinks eventually we can go even longer. 

This piece really got my imagination turning. But, it's also a deeply personal piece about what breath holding means to reporter Annie Brown. It makes for very compelling listening, and that's why it's my pick of the week.

- Kate Evans, Producer, Podcast Playlist

Listen to the full length Canadian Broadcast Version: 

Would you jump out of a plane to overcome grief? Could you give up the need to breathe? Hear stories of unforgettable goodbyes. Change Agent, Invisibilia, Love Me, The Beginning of the End, The Tell Show, Beautiful Stories From Anonymous People. 54:00

