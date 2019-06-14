Podcast Picks from 'By the Book' hosts Jolenta Greenberg and Kristen Meinzer

If you've ever browsed through the self-help section of your local bookstore, you may have noticed that there's an instructional book for just about everything. Whether you want to learn how to keep your space tidier, how to be a more productive person, or how to love someone according to their zodiac sign, each book suggests that their methods offer the quickest results and lifelong change. But with the plethora of self-help books available, which ones are actually worth taking advice from?

Enter By the Book. Hosted by Jolenta Greenberg and Kristen Meinzer, this podcast is self-described as "half reality show, half self-help podcast, and one wild social experiment." Each episode Jolenta and Kristen will choose a self-help book and live by its every rule for two weeks so they can figure out which rules might actually be life changing, and which ones are just plain terrible.

This week on Podcast Playlist, Jolenta Greenberg and Kristen Meinzer join us as guest curators. You can find their picks below.

Podcasts featured this week:

By The Book – Jolenta Greenberg and Kristen Meinzer tackle body image when they live by Sonya Renee Taylor's book The Body Is Not an Apology: The Power of Radical Self Love.

Still Processing – Inspired by Netflix's Tidying Up With Marie Kondo, Jenna Wortham and Wesley Morris decided to KonMari Wesley's Brooklyn apartment.

Risk! – A live show and podcast where people tell true stories they never thought they'd dare to share in public, hosted by Kevin Allison of the legendary TV sketch comedy troupe, The State.

The History Chicks – She created Anne of Green Gables and wrote her way into all of our hearts: it's Lucy Maud Montgomery.

Why Won't You Date Me? – Jameela Jamil of The Good Place offers Nicole Byer some dating advice.

Also mentioned in this episode:

Kristen's book So You Want to Start a Podcast is available to pre-order. It's currently available through Harper Collins.

Plus: Kristen and Jolenta had so many great picks. Here are a few of their faves we couldn't fit into the episode:

