New and Notable: September Edition

Why is space so dark? What is deja vu? What's the science behind bullying?

Tai Poole is a 7th grader who loves to ask questions. On the new season of Tai Asks Why, he goes where no kid has gone before to get to the bottom of life's queries. Speaking to everyone from NASA experts, award-winning musicians, and his little brother Kien, Tai's genuine curiosity and love of learning makes this season is a fun and heartwarming listen. To get you started, you should listen to the first episode of Season 2: What are animals saying to each other? Not only do we get a lesson in animal communication, but Kien referring to himself as the "Duck Lord" will put a huge smile on your face. (It definitely did it for me!)

-Kelsey Cueva, Associate Producer, Podcast Playlist.

The Clearing – When April Balascio was 40 years old, something she'd feared for decades was finally proven true. Her father, Edward Wayne Edwards, really was a murderer. The Clearing is about what came after April called a detective in 2009 to tell him about her suspicions — a call that led to her father's arrest and eventual conviction on multiple murders.

Fiasco – Podcaster Leon Nayfakh's follow-up to "Slow Burn", a Luminary exclusive, revisits the 2000 presidential election recount in Florida.

Tai Asks Why – After seeing how his little brother interacts with ducks, Tai Poole asks "what are animals saying to each other?" He chats with Kathleen Dudzinski, director of the Dolphin Communication Project, about how we can learn about animal communication through observation.

The Stakes – "Infinite scrolling. Push notifications. Autoplay. Our devices and apps were designed to keep us engaged and looking for as long as possible. There are scientists and behaviorists who work to make apps more addictive using the powers of persuasion." And one of the most well-known people in this field is a behavioural scientist named B.J. Fogg. In this clip, we learn how techniques discussed in on of Fogg's classes inspired the tech industry in all the wrong ways.

The Margaret Cho – Margaret chats with Queer Eye's Jonathan Van Ness about gender and "fake wokeness."

Within the Wires – Returning with Season 4 on September 10th, "The Cradle" follows a Scandinavian mother and daughter as they attempt to build and lead a family-centric commune surviving on the fringes of society. The story is mostly told through tape recorded letters from the mother to her daughter.

The Pit – What happened to Sheree Fertuck? CBC journalists Alicia Bridges and Victoria Dinh shed light on her disappearance which has served as a haunting example of how a person can seemingly vanish without a trace in the vast rural landscape of Saskatchewan.

