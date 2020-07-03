New and notable: July edition

(Submitted by podcast)

In March of 2016, Courtney Copeland, a young Black man, was shot in the back outside a Chicago police station and died shortly after. His mother, Shapearl Wells, wanted answers. But after hearing the official narrative, she suspected a cover up and that the police weren't telling her the whole story.

Searching for answers, Shapearl launched her own investigation and teamed up with journalists from the Invisible Institute to uncover the truth. Over 4 years later, the result is Somebody , a new podcast that documents a mother's quest to find out exactly what led to the death of her son. The podcast is timely, moving, and unlike your usual investigative podcast, it's narrated by the victim's mother, Shapearl, herself. Somebody explores themes of racism and police accountability, and it's a podcast I would prescribe as required listening during these divided times.

Rough Translation: "How are the things we're talking about being talked about somewhere else in the world?" That question lies at the heart of NPR's Rough Translation. This episode takes a look at the Dan hotel in Jerusalem, which has been set aside for recovering COVID-19 patients. There are more than 200 guests, among them Jews, Palestinians, religious and non-religious. And perhaps the most surprising part: They all seem to be having a great time together. "

Someone Knows Something: "Donnie Izzett Jr. last spoke to his mother Debra when he phoned her on Mother's Day, 1995. She never heard from him again, and police never closed the case. But Debra kept chasing down leads on her own. And now, with the help of Someone Knows Something, it looks like Debra will finally get some answers."

Math Therapy: Math Therapy is a Canadian podcast that, in their words, "helps guests overcome their math trauma one problem at a time." In this episode, host Vanessa Vakharia speaks to Michole Washington, a Black woman studying the experiences of Black people in math education.

