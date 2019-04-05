New and Notable: Fresh new podcasts for spring

There are so many food tribes out there — everything from Keto to vegan. Not to mention how many cleanses and supplements are touted as the thing to finally bring you ultimate health. It's overwhelming. Which is why I love the new podcast series from NPR called Life Kit.

Their series on healthy eating shares well-researched information that makes deciding what to eat seem really practical. This new series has a few different streams to help you improve all aspects of your life: money, parenting, fitness.

Their team seems to be still figuring out the best way to deliver the show — it is in some ways a new format. Different topics, under one umbrella — each with their own feed. I found navigating their site to be a bit clunky, but once I got subscribed to everything I felt like I had a lot of content to explore.

Life Kit is a refreshing approach to the wellness/life improvement genre, which I find can often hold a lot of snake oil. They present information in a no-nonsense way that's really engaging. That's why Life Kit is my pick of the week.

-Kate Evans, Producer, Podcast Playlist

Podcasts featured this week:

Aria Code: You hear the message over and over in pop culture: love overcomes everything. But "The Flower Song" in Bizet's Carmen reminds us that love has a dark side, too.

Inappropriate Questions: Our relationship with alcohol can be complicated. Is it okay to ask someone why they don't drink?

The Mash-Up Americans: Hosts, Amy and Rebecca, chat with screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna about the importance of representation in film and television.

One Plus One: Every great collaboration is a love story. In this episode, hear how it all started for Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal.

Plus: Columnist Nick Quah on the latest in the podcasting industry.

