Never break the chain! The podcast recommendation chain is back

You've heard of a podcast playlist, but what about a podcast chain? Each link on our recommendation chain is a podcast — the host of one podcast recommends the next, and so on. This episode is the fourth instalment of our chain. It's now 17 podcasts long!

If you've never heard the rec chain before, here's episodes one , two and three .

Each chain episode gets more and more eclectic, and this one is no exception. We start off with the question: what is a plant swap? From there we hear about one woman's story about her changing relationship with language after suffering a stroke. Plus, a heartfelt and sexy audio drama, and...Wolfgang Puck?

A huge thanks to all the creators who hopped on the chain train and made this episode possible! Will there be a Part Five? Stay tuned...

On The Ledge : "Plant swaps are a great way to connect with likeminded planty people, offload surplus plants and get your hands on some great new specimens for your collection. I [host Jane Perrone] visited two seasoned plant swappers in Sheffield to find out how it's done."

The Allusionist : "It's August 2007. Lauren Marks is a 27-year-old actor and a PhD student, spending the month directing a play at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival. She's in a bar, standing onstage, performing a karaoke duet of 'Total Eclipse of the Heart'... and then a blood vessel in her brain bursts. When she wakes up in hospital, days later, she has no internal monologue, and a vocabulary of only forty words."

MOONFACE : "A fiction show about a Korean American son (Joel Kim Booster) who wants to come out to his mom (Esther Moon), but can't because they don't speak the same language."

Richard's Famous Food Podcast : "Richard Parks III takes his friend and fellow podcaster David Weinberg on a Hollywood food tour for breakfast, lunch, and dinner — with Chef Wolfgang Puck riding shotgun."

How We Survive : "Mining is a complicated business. It's destructive, it's dangerous, but it's also the reason that our modern world exists. Is there a better way?"

