ICYMI host Rachelle Hampton talks about keeping up with internet culture

From cinnamon toast shrimp to why Black TikTok creators went on strike, the podcast ICYMI stays on top of the latest trending Internet shenanigans so you don't have to go Googling for yourself.

This week ICYMI host Rachelle Hampton joins Leah-Simone Bowen to talk about the challenges of being online all the time, why she tries to cover not only what everyone's talking about but also what isn't being discussed, and what internet culture says about us in a time where the line between our digital and IRL lives gets blurrier and blurrier.

Plus, we'll hear some of her favourite podcasts. There's a series that fans of cringey reality dating shows will love, one of the scandals that shaped the U.S., a thoughtful discussion on how much celebrity culture has changed, and a clip from ICYMI that explains what exactly Elomir Axis Klarity is.

Podcasts featured this week:

ICYMI: "Rachelle is joined by Daily Beast entertainment editor Allegra Frank; the two discuss the launch and social media rollout of the new multi-level marketing company Elomir."

This Is Dating: "Come for the cringe, stay for the connection. Follow four modern daters as they trade the swiping, the small talk, and the fumbled first kiss for a curated virtual date with a team of fairy godmothers behind the scenes. You might have eavesdropped on a first date before, but never like this. From the producers of Where Should We Begin, This is Dating, a series of recorded first dates."

American Scandal: "Enron manipulates California's electricity market, and the state is plunged into an energy crisis. But Enron itself is threatened by the schemes of a corrupt CFO, a rocky transition of power, and an alarming discovery by Sherron Watkins."

Food 4 Thot: "In this clip, hosts reminisce about the 00's and how celebrity culture/reality TV has changed."

What podcast is helping you parse pop culture? Email, tweet us @PodcastPlaylist, or find us on Facebook.

For more great podcasts, check out CBC's podcast portal, subscribe in Apple Podcasts.