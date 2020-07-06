Give your eyes a rest and explore the world of fiction with three very different podcasts

Welcome to the inaugural episode of The CBC Podcast Showcase!

What is The CBC Podcast Showcase you ask? It's a new, weekly show that will share the best of the CBC podcast world ... all summer long.

There are a lot of people who love radio — but hardly ever listen to podcasts. The CBC Podcast Showcase is here to help listeners stay up-to-date with all the new releases from CBC Podcasts. And lately, there have been a lot.

Four months into this new normal, the TikTok and Zoom-room burnouts are real, and it seems like everyone is looking for a little bit of escape.

So give your eyes a rest and join us to explore the world of fiction with three very different worlds from three different CBC Podcasts.

Story Store

Run by CBC Kids hosts Mr. Orlando the Moose and Gary the Unicorn, The Story Store podcast takes orders from real kids and turns their suggestions into hilarious, fun-filled adventures for kids, grandparents and everyone in between. Every episode features a new customer ordering a new story.

In this episode Mr. Orlando and Gary the Unicorn tell the tale of Bee, a young worker bee, who longs for life outside the hive. We follow Bee as she breaks into the big bug city and meets other creatures who turn out to be more friendly than creepy.

Asking For It

Asking For It is a darkly comedic series that follows a queer femme singer whose herstory of violence finds her no matter how many times she runs away.

In this episode we meet Goldie, a young bright eyed girl whose vision for her future is way bigger than her small town allows. She wants to be a star — a singer, but she can't even snag a part in her high school play. After feeling ostracized at school and home for being a lesbian, Goldie makes the decision to runaway and see if a better life awaits her in the big city.

PlayME

PlayME is transforming the way we experience theatre by turning contemporary plays into bingeable audio dramas. The podcast takes a bold and innovative approach to disseminating plays featuring distinguished actors.

In this episode, co-host Chris Tolley talks to Governor General Award-winning playwright David Yee about his play Carried away on the crest of a wave . In 2004, the deadliest tsunami in recorded history tore through over a dozen countries around the Indian Ocean. In India, a priest tries to prove that his parishioners were saved by divine intervention, while the engineer sent to investigate the churches "miracle" aims to prove otherwise. As they debate, they touch on the power of hope and belief in times of crisis.

To listen to more episodes, head to The CBC Podcast Showcase.

Which podcasts are on your recommendation list? Email, tweet us @PodcastPlaylist, or find us on Facebook.

For more great podcasts, check out CBC's podcast portal, subscribe in Apple Podcasts.