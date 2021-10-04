Get cozy and queue up October's best new podcasts

This month we've got a thought-provoking batch of recent releases for you to cozy up to as the chill in the air grows. A new podcast looks at the inner workings of the WE Organization, and how it blurred the line between philanthropy and profit. Plus, is the fountain of youth something from mythology and sci-fi, or a real thing? You'll hear the reasons why some folks live into their hundreds, and how researchers are hoping to replicate this.

We also have a conversation with writer and podcaster Josh Levin about his new podcast One Year. Every season zooms in on just one year in American history, and what happened in culture, politics, science and more. Our host Leah-Simone Bowen asks him why he chose to kick things off with the year 1977.

So put on your best cardigan, make yourself a cup of your favourite warm drink, and dive in! And as always, let us know if you have a new favourite release we didn't include.

Podcasts featured this week:

The White Saviors: "Kids in 17,000 schools have been encouraged to take the WE Pledge, join the WE movement, and 'Live WE.' But what does that really mean? In practice, it has meant fundraising for WE, paying the Kielburgers' private company for a 'voluntourism' trip, going to work for WE, and living in communal WE housing. According to many of those who lived WE, it meant joining an organization very much like a 'cult.'"

One Year: "Mary Shane made history with the Chicago White Sox, becoming the first woman hired as a legitimate major-league baseball announcer. But in 1977, she had to fight to be taken seriously in one of America's most sexist industries."

Unlocking The Fountain: "Are we on the verge of medical breakthroughs that will extend healthy human life by decades? Some scientists say the first human to reach 150 years is already alive. Is it you?"

Doctor Vs Comedian: "[Co-host] Asif [Doja] asks about the course [co-host] Ali [Hassan] teaches at Queen's University and whether you can 'teach funny'"

Rigged: "In this episode we'll meet the godfathers of American PR, Ivy Lee and Edward Bernays, and explore the origins and evolution of industry-funded experts who shaped everything from the breakfast table to the energy system."

