Chosen Families: Podcasts for Pride Month

Kelli self-identifies as a butch dyke. Her partner, Heather, was a self-assured, dominating cabaret dancer. They met at a queer conference and fell deeply in love. But 7 months into their relationship, Kelli learned that she would lose Heather to cancer. Just before she died, Heather left Kelli a list of all her ex-lovers. While unsure of what to make of it at the time, Kelli soon realized that those exes would turn out to be a valuable support system, and the community she needed as she mourned Heather's passing.

This is one of five stories featured on Queerly Beloved, a podcast that's self-described as "a multifaceted portrait of LGBTQ chosen family." For many LGBTQ folks, their chosen family will offer the love, acceptance and support that their biological family won't. This podcast makes for a heartfelt listen, making it great addition to your pride playlist.

-Kelsey Cueva, Associate Producer, Podcast Playlist.

Podcasts featured this week:

Nancy – Joe really wants a "gaggle": a tight-knit group of queer friends who can be his chosen family. Nancy host Tobin Low stages a friend-ter-vention.

Queerly Beloved – When Kelli's partner Heather passed away from cancer, Heather left behind a strange list for Kelli when she died. A list of all of her exes. Kelli was left with trying to figure out why.

Chosen Family – Hosted by comedians Tranna Wintour and Thomas LeBlanc, they speak with Ryan O'Connell, the creator of the Netflix series Special. The show based on his own life as a disabled gay man.

The Allusionist – Polari was a secret language in 1950s Britain that helped gay men connect, resist oppression, and feel empowered. Helen Zaltzman traces the history of Polari with scholar Paul Baker.

Ear Hustle – Transgender inmate Lady Jae talks about the time she got married to her prison cellmate.

Call Your Girlfriend – Ann Friedman and Aminatou Sow discuss the value of chosen families, life outside of sticking to milestones, and setting boundaries with your biological family.

Which podcasts are on your LBGTQueue? We'd love to know! Email, tweet us @PodcastPlaylist, or find us on Facebook.

