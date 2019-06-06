Audience Picks

Judge John Hodgman has been around for nearly a decade, but it has somehow escaped my notice until now. The premise is all in the title: John Hodgman adjudicates a small-to-medium-sized disagreement between two parties, with help from "Bailiff" (read: co-host) Jesse Thorn and a rotating cast of guests. It's funny and lighthearted, and the problems the show tackles are relatable. It's the perfect thing for those days when you feel like if you hear another current affairs roundtable, you'll explode. That's why it's my pick of the week.

- Julian Uzielli, Producer, Podcast Playlist

Podcasts featured this week:

Decoder Ring – Paper dolls were a ubiquitous part of children's lives for decades, and then mostly disappeared. David Wolfe was a boy growing up in the 1950's, with paper dolls as his primary means of accessing a world of glamour and beauty that he didn't see at home in Ohio. He'd go on to a career in fashion, guided by his paper dolls.

How I Built This with Guy Raz – As a refugee growing up in Tel Aviv, Haim Saban remembers not having enough money to eat. As an adult, he hustled his way into the entertainment business, writing theme songs for classic cartoons like Inspector Gadget and Heathcliff. But producing the mega-hit Mighty Morphin Power Rangers put him on track to becoming a billionaire media titan.

Dark Poutine – In 1845 an expedition led by experienced explorer, British Naval Rear Admiral, Sir John Franklin set off northward to conquer the fabled Northwest Passage. After a stop in Greenland the two ships, HMS Erebus and HMS Terror, with 129 crew aboard were never seen alive by European eyes again. Over the next 170 years, the fate of the ships and their crews would finally be revealed, thanks to the help of the Inuit people and their oral traditions.

Steal The Stars – Dakota Prentiss runs security at the secretive Quill Marine compound, run by private defense conglomerate Sierra. Today she's breaking in a new security staffer, Matt Salem. Which means Matt has to pass a crucial test: how he reacts to the secret at the heart of Quill Marine.

History Chicks – Mary Pickford was the world's first "movie star." Actress, writer, director, producer, studio head and entrepreneur Mary Pickford was born Gladys Louise Smith in Toronto, Canada.

Judge John Hodgman – Have your pressing issues decided by Famous Minor Television Personality John Hodgman, Certified Judge. In this episode: Allison brings the case against her husband, Jeremy. They are trying to make room in their home to accommodate the baby they have on the way. But, they can't figure out a way to accomplish this while maintaining Jeremy's workroom. With Expert Witness Nick Offerman!

