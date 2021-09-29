Skip to Main Content
Podcast News

Why everyone is watching Squid Game

Listen to the new Pop Chat episode, and find links to this week's recommendations.

Pop Chat Sep. 29, 2021

Have you been watching Squid Game? This week Pop Chat discusses if it lives up to all the hype! (Image credits: Netflix, Hulu)

This week on Pop Chat

Netflix's Squid Game is dominating the Netflix charts. How did this Korean dystopian drama become the talk of the internet? Plus: from Nine Perfect Strangers to Mare of Easttown, a lot of shows *look* prestige-y but is prestige TV delivering on its promise right now?   

With Amil Niazi, Kevin Fallon and host Elamin Abdelmahmoud

Netflix’s Squid Game is dominating the Netflix charts. How did this Korean dystopian drama become the talk of the internet? Plus: from Nine Perfect Strangers to Mare of Easttown, a lot of shows *look* prestige-y but is prestige TV delivering on its promise right now? 55:53

Drop It In The Group Chat 

Culture recommendations this week:

 

