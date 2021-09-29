Why everyone is watching Squid Game
Listen to the new Pop Chat episode, and find links to this week's recommendations.
Pop Chat Sep. 29, 2021
This week on Pop Chat
Netflix's Squid Game is dominating the Netflix charts. How did this Korean dystopian drama become the talk of the internet? Plus: from Nine Perfect Strangers to Mare of Easttown, a lot of shows *look* prestige-y but is prestige TV delivering on its promise right now?
With Amil Niazi, Kevin Fallon and host Elamin Abdelmahmoud
Drop It In The Group Chat
Culture recommendations this week:
- Kevin - Tony Awards duets: Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel, Adam Pascal and Anthony Rapp, Audra McDonald and Brian Stokes Mitchell,
- Amil - Real House Wives of Beverly Hills' new season with Erika Girardi
- Elamin - Brandi Carlile's new album In These Silent Days, available Oct 1
LISTEN TO POP CHAT
Don't miss the latest! Follow us on Twitter!
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?