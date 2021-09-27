From Keith McArthur, writer and host of Unlocking Bryson's Brain. Unlocking the Fountain asks: what if there were a pill that could add decades to your life? Would you take it?

For thousands of years, people have searched for elixirs that could delay death and extend human life. Could new advances in medicine finally make this a reality? From madcap medicine to cutting-edge science, the quest to unlock the fountain of youth is teeming with dreamers, skeptics and charlatans alike.

Listen

Unlocking the Fountain: Trailer

1:58 Unlocking the Fountain - Trailer If there were a pill that could add decades to your life, would you take it? Unlocking the Fountain is a podcast about the mysteries of aging and the scientific quest to slow, stop or reverse it. Hosted by Keith McArthur, coming September 28. 1:58

Episode 1: 150 Candles

31:32 Episode 1: 150 Candles Are we on the verge of medical breakthroughs that will extend healthy human life by decades? Some scientists say the first human to reach 150 years is already alive. Is it you? 31:32

Episode 2 coming October 5