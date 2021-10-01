Award-winning sketch troupe Tony Ho brings their uniquely disturbing brand of sketch comedy straight to your ears. The third season of their acclaimed podcast continues to mine big laughs from the sinister, the sad and the absurd. Funny strange. Featuring Miguel Rivas, Roger Bainbridge and Adam Niebergall.

New this season is the bonus podcast, 'Help Tony Ho.' The guys need help if they're going to become their best selves (read: enormous celebs). In this exciting, free-flowing, conversation-based podcast, celebrity guests and notable experts will Help Tony Ho in a variety of areas including how to glamourize and glow up, how to win a Juno, how to become better writers/readers and how to do magic.

Listen to the Trailer

1:47 Introducing S3: OLD YOUNG PEOPLE Can you guess what time it is? That's right! Tony Ho is back for Season 3 on October 6th. This time, along with those hot sketches you crave, there's a bonus podcast within a podcast: HELP TONY HO, where the silly, nasty boys of Tony Ho get advice from bonafide celebrities. Tony Ho Season 3: Things are weird. This won't help. 1:47

First two episodes coming October 6