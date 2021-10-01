Award-winning sketch comedy troupe Tony Ho are back with a third season of their podcast. This season, in addition to ten boundary-pushing, surreal sketches, they're releasing a bonus podcast called 'Help Tony Ho' – because who among us couldn't use some extra help right now?

In these new conversation-based episodes, Miguel Rivas, Roger Bainbridge and Adam Niebergall invite special guests to give them advice on how to improve their lives (read: become enormous celebrities). The first episode features Ann Pornel and Alan Shane Lewis, hosts of The Great Canadian Baking Show.

Listen to the trailer:

1:47 Introducing S3: OLD YOUNG PEOPLE Can you guess what time it is? That's right! Tony Ho is back for Season 3 on October 6th. This time, along with those hot sketches you crave, there's a bonus podcast within a podcast: HELP TONY HO, where the silly, nasty boys of Tony Ho get advice from bonafide celebrities. Tony Ho Season 3: Things are weird. This won't help. 1:47

The members of Tony Ho spoke with CBC Podcasts about making season three of their podcast. Here is part of that conversation.

This season, you've added in a feature where you bring on a special guest and ask them for life advice. What sort of problems are they helping you solve?

Tony Ho has a lot of problems, collectively and individually. But these are opportunities! We'll be getting advice in a whole bevy of areas, including how to win a Juno, how to perform magic, and how to glamorize.

If you could ask advice from anyone, who would it be and why?

We're all huge fans of Tom Scharpling, host of the legendary Best Show. It's a weekly call-in show where Tom talks to anyone about anything. But we've all been too nervous to call in all these years! Maybe it's time to step up to the plate.

Which guest surprised you the most?

Book reviewer and YouTube sensation Carley Thorne was kind enough to listen to all of our writing submissions and provide honest feedback as we continue our quest to become the best writers we can be. We might even write a book thanks to her!

Also rapper Shad was very gracious in letting us be very silly with him. He's a gem!

Your sketches often mine humour from dark situations. What appeals to you about tackling these subjects in particular?

There's a knife's edge we like to live on between tragedy and comedy. The tension created in darker situations often provides opportunities for big cathartic laughs that have lasting impact. For us, it's the thrill of trying to thread that needle. Comedy is capable of so much and we wanna explore the boundaries of how far it can go. It's also a way for us to sort through all our feelings to be honest!

What are your favourite sketches this season and why?

"Organ Donation" and "Suicide Sex" are two faves because they accomplish a lot. They explore deeply troubling subject matter but also hit hard as far straightforward big-laugh sketch comedy goes. And they feature wonderful guests D.J. Mausner and Hannan Younis, respectively. The sketch we're most excited to share however is probably "Huron." It's the boldest, strangest and most narrative sketch we've done to date. Can't wait for everyone to hear it. Featuring comedy powerhouse Kayla Lorette.

How are you feeling about the gradual return of live comedy shows?

We've started dipping our toes back into live performance again and it's thrilling. We don't wanna rush things, but it's what we thrive on. As long as safety measures are closely followed, like at the wonderful and responsible Comedy Bar, in Toronto, we're excited. Audiences are too! They're eager to join in, it feels like. We all need to laugh together again.

Q&A edited for length and clarity. Written and produced by SK Robert.