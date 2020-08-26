Seat at the Table tackles systemic racism in Season 2

This summer, Isabelle Racicot and Martine St-Victor were inundated with texts from their non-Black friends and colleagues.

"I don't know what to say, but I'm sorry." "Can we talk?"

And for the first time, they didn't hold back.

"I was honest, and I ended up having conversations that I had never had before," said Racicot.

"I also decided not to make it comfortable for them, meaning I wasn't going to give them answers to make them feel okay."

The best friends admit they've been working through a lot of complicated feelings lately — from outrage to fatigue to self-doubt to cautious optimism — and, especially as Black women who work in the media, they know they're far from alone.

Season 2 of Seat at the Table will deliberately focus on the Black Lives Matter movement, featuring intimate conversations with influential guests. (Michael Conroy/The Associated Press)

That's why they've decided to revive an interview podcast they started "with no agenda" in 2017, and deliberately focus it on the Black Lives Matter movement. The resulting six-part series will highlight intimate and critical conversations about race with influential guests from pop culture and media to politics and activism.

The co-hosts know that the surge in support for racial justice could dwindle, as it has in the past, and they're ready to hold everyone, including themselves, to account.

In the season prologue, St-Victor and Racicot reflect on this time of racial reckoning. Here is part of their conversation.

ISABELLE RACICOT: So last season we talked about so many different topics. And mainly the idea with the show is that we wanted to talk to different people as if it was supper — people that we would invite to sit down and have a meal and talk about life.

MARTINE ST-VICTOR: So we had Malcolm Gladwell because, of course, we would have him over for dinner, just a regular Wednesday night. And Grandmaster Flash, he talked to us about his sisters and being raised by women. So it was really just about conversations with no agenda. And now we kind of have an agenda.

RACICOT: Things are different. A lot has happened, especially in the last couple of months. [Hearing Black Lives Matter protests] always brings me back to the moment when my youngest, my 13-year-old son, Justin, came running down the stairs, showing me on his phone the Instagram video where he saw George Floyd die. The video in itself is already extremely troubling and to have to watch it as a parent in front of my child, I remember thinking, "What do I say?"

Does this make sense to you, that we're trying to normalize racial profiling to our kids? - Isabelle Racicot, co-host of Seat at the Table

And the next day, we're sitting at the table and [my husband] Donald and I had the conversation, the famous conversation that every black family has at one point or another with our kids. And it was a bit weird because we were just giving them facts. But there was no fear, no tears, no outrage. We're really trying to make it sound and feel normal. And I went to bed that night thinking there's something wrong. Does this make sense to you that we're trying to normalize racial profiling to our kids?

RACICOT: I remember you and I talking and saying, why are people waking up now? Right. There was George Floyd, but that week, the Central Park situation with Amy Cooper and a couple of weeks prior to that, there was Ahmaud Arbery.

ST-VICTOR: Breonna Taylor.

RACICOT: And so we were torn with these emotions of thinking, well, we're happy that people are finally saying, wait a second, this has to stop. But why now? Why this moment?

George Mpanga, better known as George the Poet, is among the exciting guests on the podcast’s second season. (Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images)

ST-VICTOR: You and I have joked that we've gone through the stages of mourning with this thing. In mourning you have different stages. There are seven, including rage, including sadness, including denial. And I think we had this avalanche of emotions every day. So there is exhaustion because at one point you're like, "I want to talk about it, but I don't want to talk about it 24/7. But how can I talk about something else?"

RACICOT: I know. And like the first few days, my Caucasian friends were calling and texting me for the first time in my entire life saying, "I don't know what to say, but I'm sorry." "Can we talk?" I had my friends' kids calling to find out if Donald had been arrested. Not now, but in his life. And I wasn't sure what to answer at first. Should I answer the real thing, or should I make it comfortable for them? And for the first time, I also decided not to make it comfortable for them, meaning I wasn't going to give them answers to make them feel okay. I was honest and I ended up having conversations that I had never had before.

You Googling what you should read is part of the journey. - Martine St-Victor, co-host of Seat at the Table

ST-VICTOR: One of the things that's happened to me and I know it's happened to you and it's happened to many others in the days and the weeks after George Floyd's murder — friends writing and saying, what should I read, what should I listen to? And my answer has been the same: you Googling what you should read is part of the journey. You have to do that. I understand all this is coming from a good place and education is such a pivotal part of the changes that need to happen. So I'm all about it. But at the same time, you don't need me to educate yourself. I don't think it's simple. I think it's an ongoing conversation. But I think all of us have to do our own homework. And this is the genesis of season two.

Co-host St-Victor explains the genesis of Season 2: "I think all of us have to do our own homework." (Melissa Fundira/CBC)

RACICOT: I'm looking forward to finding solutions and listening to people who already are implementing solutions. At the same time, I'm a bit scared. I'm a bit scared of being too optimistic and just being crushed again, if everything stops in two, three months and we forget about Black Lives Matter and we don't implement anything. So I'm scared of that. I'm scared that somebody is going to come up to me and say, have you done enough to elevate black voices in the last 20 years? These are all things I've been thinking about because it's one thing to point fingers at others. I have to look at myself also.

St-Victor and Racicot will speak to Robyn Maynard, author of Policing Black Lives: State Violence in Canada from Slavery to the Present, about the growing calls to defund and abolish the police. (Stacy Lee Photography)

ST-VICTOR: I'll tell you why I have a lot of optimism. I heard Spike Lee say something and say, you know, I was in Brooklyn and the diversity in the crowd of protesters was amazing. And he said my white brothers and sisters, my Puerto Rican brothers and sisters, my Black brothers and sisters. And John Lewis died not long ago and he was optimistic. He's been at this for over 50 years and he was optimistic. He said, you know, I see it. There's a change. We have more people in the fight with us. So hopefully, you know, we'll see this diversity of voices on the show and it's going to push us and challenge us.