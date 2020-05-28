Mic Drop and Tai Asks Why join youth podcast network TRAX 

Two of CBC's freshest podcasts are now part of TRAX, a new podcast network from public media organization PRX.

Mic Drop and Tai Asks Why join a well-curated slate of free podcasts and multimedia for audiences ages 9 to 13.

Mic Drop launches on May 28 with newly edited episodes. Mic Drop features first-person stories by young people experiencing this complicated world, navigating the inner lives of tweens and teens as they roll with emotional punches, chase dreams, manage relationships, and break rules.

Mic Drop lets teens speak for themselves, without adult interruptions. (Carrie Haber/Shari Okeke/CBC)

Tai Asks Why will launch on TRAX in August of 2020 with a reprise of season one and two, followed by a season of brand new content. When Tai Asks Why started, host Tai Poole was just 11 years old. Two years later and still bursting with curiosity, Tai is chasing answers to life's biggest questions. Why do we dream? What is love? How can we fix climate change?

A trusted innovation hub

Along with these CBC podcasts, TRAX from PRX brings together podcasts that entertain, empower, and educate, offering tween listeners podcasts that explore everything from friendship and mental health to gender identity and sexuality.

Tai Poole interviews Aidan Williams Dale, animal care specialist at Reptilia, for an episode of Tai Asks Why. (Amanda Buckiewicz)

A leading force in podcasting, PRX has excelled as a trusted innovation hub within the U.S. public media system, helping independent producers leverage emerging technology-based opportunities to create extraordinary programming and to connect with audiences.

CBC Podcasts is a richly diverse collection of award-winning podcasts that engage, enlighten and entertain. CBC is the #1 podcaster in Canada, reaching more Canadians than any other podcast publisher. With more than 20 series in genres such as investigative reporting and true crime, comedy, human interest and audio fiction.

Want to learn more? Mic Drop is available wherever you get your podcasts, including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Stitcher.



