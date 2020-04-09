LISTEN | Unlocking Bryson's Brain
Thirteen-year-old Bryson has a rare neurodevelopmental condition. Scientists working at the cutting edge of genetics believe they know what's causing the disease—and think it could be reversed.
Bryson is a beautiful, happy and loving boy. But a mysterious illness means he can't walk, talk, or feed himself.
After years without a diagnosis, even Bryson's parents have come to accept that he may never be able to live independently.
Then one day, everything changes. Scientists working at the cutting edge of genetics believe they know what's causing Bryson's disease—and think it could be reversed. Motivated by the hope for a cure, Bryson's parents search for the miracle key that could unlock Bryson's brain.
Join Bryson's dad, host Keith McArthur, on their family's journey to understanding their son's rare condition.
Episode 1: The Mystery Disease
Episode 2: Getting a Diagnosis