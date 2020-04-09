LISTEN | Unlocking Bryson's Brain

Bryson is a beautiful, happy and loving boy. But a mysterious illness means he can't walk, talk, or feed himself.

After years without a diagnosis, even Bryson's parents have come to accept that he may never be able to live independently.

Then one day, everything changes. Scientists working at the cutting edge of genetics believe they know what's causing Bryson's disease—and think it could be reversed. Motivated by the hope for a cure, Bryson's parents search for the miracle key that could unlock Bryson's brain.

Join Bryson's dad, host Keith McArthur, on their family's journey to understanding their son's rare condition.

Episode 1: The Mystery Disease

Meet Bryson's family, left to right: Connor (brother), Laura (mom), Bryson, Keith (dad). ((c) 2018 Luxography)

Bryson seems like a perfectly healthy baby. But soon doctors confirm his parents’ worst fears: something is wrong with Bryson’s brain. Despite dozens of tests over nearly a decade, doctors come up empty in their efforts to find a diagnosis. 53:49

Episode 2: Getting a Diagnosis

Bryson is known for his movie star smile. (Keith McArthur)