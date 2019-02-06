CBC Podcasts now on Spotify

Hey there! Welcome to the CBC Podcasts newsletter, a one-stop shop for the greatest and latest content from the world of podcasts. Every two weeks, we feature new and noteworthy shows, our personal picks, industry news and original reads on the top podcasting trends. Sign up here!

What's New - December 6, 2018

CBC/Radio-Canada has announced that it will make select podcasts available on Spotify.

What can investigators learn from footprints uncovered at crime scenes? Someone Knows Something sat down with Toronto Police Detective Ed Adach to find out.

Uncover: Bomb on Board tests explosives as part of their investigation into CP Flight 21 — a passenger plane that exploded in mid-air in 1965.

Binge Season 2 of Other People's Problems, the podcast that takes you inside real therapy sessions.

Podcast News

Smart speakers are finding their way on to tons of holiday gift lists this year. What will this mean for the future of podcasting?

The finalists for the 2018 Discover Pods Awards have been announced. You can cast your votes for your favourite podcast until Fri, Dec. 7.

In Our Ears

Name: Slow Burn

Genre: History

Recommended by: Jodie Martinson, producer of Other People's Problems

Why you should listen: The show takes you step by step through the President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky affair, but from our perspective now, in the midst of #MeToo. The archival tape of how the news media of the day portrayed Lewinsky is astounding. For me, my understanding of her as a historical figure shifted dramatically over the course of the episodes. I found it extremely humanizing.

Name: Gladiator

Genre: News & Politics

Recommended by: Evan Aagaard, video producer for CBC Podcasts

Why you should listen: I'm not a huge sports fan, but I was riveted by the story of Aaron Hernandez when his arrest was first reported in 2013. It was a sensational story, but it left unanswered questions about Hernandez's backstory and how such a celebrated and promising athlete could collapse into a violent and paranoid murderer. This is great investigative reporting and an exciting new podcast foray from the celebrated Spotlight Team at The Boston Globe.