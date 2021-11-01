Radio · Audio

Podcast picks from "A Death In Cryptoland" host Takara Small

Takara Small is a technology journalist and the host of A Death In Cryptoland. She's joining us this episode to set the scene for her very bingeable podcast, and share a bit of what she discovered while making it. And don't worry — if you're new to cryptocurrency and have no idea what's going on here (we know the feeling), Takara explains what it is and why people are into it. Plus, Takara plays her favourite podcasts. If you're into technology, climate science, or Princess Diana, you'll want to hear these. Featuring: A Death In Cryptoland, The Daily, You're Wrong About, Big Tech, and The Argument