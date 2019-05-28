Role reversal: Rob and Andrew challenge themselves to complete an episode in 48 hours
"Remind me why we’re doing this again?”
Listen to the full episode37:45
"So, we just did the same amount of activities we normally do in about three weeks in only a couple of hours. Plus there's the whole mystical witchcraft room."
Rob and Andrew hit the streets to solve a random stranger's problem within two days.
Want to keep up with Personal Best?
Listen for free on your favourite podcast app.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.