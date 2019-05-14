How to prove you're a financially responsible adult
Chandler is a woman in her thirties without a credit card. The answer might be found in an unusual self-help book.
"I can't buy anything from Amazon. I can't buy a gym membership or advance concert tickets. I have to go to the door the day of the show."
But the answer might be found in an unusual self-help book.
