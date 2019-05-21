How to master the art of persuasion
Colleen is a very big fan of her brother-in-law's abstract paintings. She offers to sell them on his behalf, withholding the fact she has no idea how to make a sale.
"I can't sell anything to anybody and I always take 'No' for an answer."
Colleen is a very big fan of her brother-in-law's abstract paintings. She offers to sell them on his behalf, withholding the fact she has no idea how to make a sale.
Want to keep up with Personal Best?
Listen for free on your favourite podcast app.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.