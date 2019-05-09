How to be a better conversationalist
Cihang often runs out of things to say. She wishes for a database of interesting tidbits to pull from at parties.
Listen to the full episode37:20
"What if they don't have a good time talking to me and they never want to talk to me again."
Cihang has trouble making conversation and often runs out of things to say. She wishes for a database of interesting tidbits to pull from at parties.
Want to keep up with Personal Best?
Listen for free on your favourite podcast app.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.