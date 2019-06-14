Want your kid to love playing sports? Try letting them quit

Growing up, David McGlynn was a very strong swimmer, working his way up to train with future Olympians. But his talent eventually topped out, ending his career. As an adult, David encountered that drive to be exceptional from another vantage point: his son's.

He tells Piya about the challenge of grappling with his child's basketball prowess – and its ultimate plateau.

This story appears in the Out in the Open episode, "The Special Edition".