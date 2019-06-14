At 6 foot 3, her height was her pride and joy ー until she learned it came with a genetic disorder
At six feet three inches tall, Janna Klostermann has towered above most people in her life. She used to use her height as a way to connect with others, whether on the basketball court or on the dance floor. But being diagnosed with Marfan syndrome – a genetic disorder posing risks to her health – has made Janna reevaluate the pride she once took in her remarkable height.
After being diagnosed with Marfan Syndrome, Janna Klostermann reevaluated how she saw her height
This story appears in the Out in the Open episode, "The Special Edition".
