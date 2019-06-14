At 6 foot 3, her height was her pride and joy ー until she learned it came with a genetic disorder

At six feet three inches tall, Janna Klostermann has towered above most people in her life. She used to use her height as a way to connect with others, whether on the basketball court or on the dance floor.

But being diagnosed with Marfan syndrome – a genetic disorder posing risks to her health – has made Janna reevaluate the pride she once took in her remarkable height.

This story appears in the Out in the Open episode, "The Special Edition".