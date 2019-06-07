The difficulty of reaching out for help as a struggling military veteran
In 2013, Robert Praet lost his home in the Calgary flood. He then moved to Ottawa, where he found himself homeless and struggled to seek support from others. He tells Piya why, as a veteran, he thinks it can be hard to ask for help when you need it, particularly of people who haven't served. Since experiencing homelessness, Robert now volunteers for the veterans outreach organization that helped him get back on his feet.
In 2013, Robert Praet lost his home in the Calgary flood. He then moved to Ottawa, where he found himself homeless and struggled to seek support from others.
He tells Piya why, as a veteran, he thinks it can be hard to ask for help when you need it, particularly of people who haven't served. Since experiencing homelessness, Robert now volunteers for the veterans outreach organization that helped him get back on his feet.
This story appears in the Out in the Open episode "Support Systems".
