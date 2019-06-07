Skip to Main Content
The difficulty of reaching out for help as a struggling military veteran
Out in the Open·Audio

The difficulty of reaching out for help as a struggling military veteran

In 2013, Robert Praet lost his home in the Calgary flood. He then moved to Ottawa, where he found himself homeless and struggled to seek support from others. He tells Piya why, as a veteran, he thinks it can be hard to ask for help when you need it, particularly of people who haven't served. Since experiencing homelessness, Robert now volunteers for the veterans outreach organization that helped him get back on his feet.

Even though Robert Praet found himself homeless, he says it was hard to ask for help when he needed it most

Out in the Open ·
Robert Praet was living in an Ottawa shelter until he was contacted by members of VETS Canada, which provides aid and comfort to veterans. (CBC)
Listen10:30

This story appears in the Out in the Open episode "Support Systems".

